Prime Minister To Inaugurate Mega Agriculture Sector Schemes Soon: KP Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:10 PM

Prime Minister to inaugurate mega agriculture sector schemes soon: KP Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon inaugurate mega projects in agriculture and livestock sectors and a sum of Rs. 85 billion would be spent on the uplift of the sector in next four years.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on the implementation of Agriculture Emergency Programme initiated under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and Annual Development Programme (ADP) here Wednesday.

Beside, Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) MPA Fazal Hakeem, Secretary Agriculture, Israr Khan, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University, Bakht Jehan Khan, Focal Person Agriculture Department Dr.

Sher Mohammad and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister said that steps are being accelerated for the implementation of the projects including Agriculture University Swat and Agriculture Training Institute (ATI) in Swat.

He said that agriculture and livestock sector projects will be initiated in the merged districts soon. He said that weekly meeting regarding such projects will also be held and the concerned officers will have to present progress reports on them.

The Minister told the officers that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking keen interest in the development of agriculture sector besides reviewing steps in the sector and no delaying tactics would be tolerated in this regard.

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Agriculture Ati Progress Billion

