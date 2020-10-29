UrduPoint.com
Soyabean Oil Costing $46.839 Mln, Palm $579.006 Mln Imported In 3 Months

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:45 PM

Soyabean oil costing $46.839 mln, palm $579.006 mln imported in 3 months

Soyabean oil worth $46.839 million and palm oil $579.006 million imported during first quarter of current financial year as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Soyabean oil worth $46.839 million and palm oil $579.006 million imported during first quarter of current financial year as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review import of soyabean grew by 46.06%, where as palm oil imports into the country increased by 59.76% respectively, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The imports of above mentioned commodities during first quarter last financial year was recorded at $32.069 million and $362.431 million respectively, it added.

Meanwhile, 29,977 metric tons of sugar worth of $13.192 million imported which was recorded at 1,292 metric tons valuing $0.

619 million of same period of last year.

Imports of wheat registered 100% increase in first three months as about 431,559 metric tons of wheat valuing $101.842 million imported as compared to same period of last year.

It may be recalled that food group exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year decreased by 17.87% as different food commodities worth $808.374 million exported as compared to $984.257 million of same period of last year.

On the other hand, food group imports into the country during the period under review increased by 56.04% and recorded at $1.712 billion as against $1.097 billion of same period of last year.

