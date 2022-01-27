UrduPoint.com

Soybean Futures Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022

Soybean futures close lower

DALIAN, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for March 2022 delivery dipped 1 Yuan (about 16 U.

S. cents) to close at 6,206 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 231,672 lots, with a turnover of 14.3 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

