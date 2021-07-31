UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 03:31 PM

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16 Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 13,000 180 13,180 Equivalent 40 kgs 13,932 193 14,125

