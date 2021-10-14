UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:33 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 14,100 180 14,280 Equivalent 40 kgs 15,111 193 15,304

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

SEWA issues Annual Statistical Book

SEWA issues Annual Statistical Book

4 minutes ago
 21 drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; over 5 kg ..

21 drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; over 5 kg charras, over one kg heroin, l ..

1 minute ago
 AIOU closes admissions for autumn 2021 semester on ..

AIOU closes admissions for autumn 2021 semester on Oct. 18

1 minute ago
 PBC, PTV organises Naat competition

PBC, PTV organises Naat competition

1 minute ago
 DG NADRA to hold open Katchery on Oct 15

DG NADRA to hold open Katchery on Oct 15

1 minute ago
 Traditional Values Remain Russia's Key Moral Pilla ..

Traditional Values Remain Russia's Key Moral Pillar Despite Criticism - Putin

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.