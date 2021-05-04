UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton May

2021

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

Spot rates of cotton may 2021

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following spot rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade three staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following spot rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade three staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 11,300 180 11,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 12,110 193 12,303

