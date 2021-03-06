UrduPoint.com
Sugarcane Cultivation Should Be Completed Immediately

The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of sugarcane crops immediately and complete it up to March 15 to get a bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of sugarcane crops immediately and complete it up to March 15 to get a bumper yield.

A Spokesman for the agriculture extension department on Saturday said farmers should cultivate approved varieties of sugarcane on maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in catering sugar requirements of people but it also helpsgrowers in mitigating their financial issues.

The approved varieties of sugarcane are CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-43-33, CPF-243, HSF-240, SPSG-26, SPF-213, SPF-245 and COJ-84, he said and added that more information could be obtained from agriculture helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000.

