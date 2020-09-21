Tree plantation campaign full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A tree plantation campaign is going on in a full swing to make country a clean and green province.

The planting of new saplings and trees has been enhanced by National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur, The plantation campaign is continued in various districts of Sindh including Khairpur, Ghotki and Sukkur.

The NH&MP Sukkur has planned to plant one million trees in its operational districts and of them 500,000 plants have been planted and sessions are being conducted for caring, watering and importance as well as raising awareness on plantation through the distribution of literature among passengers.

Talking to APP on Monday, SP, NH&MP Sukkur, Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo said that trees are important part of every society adding that our streets, parks, playgrounds and backyards are lined with trees that create a peaceful, aesthetically pleasing environment.

He said that trees increase our quality of life by bringing natural elements and wildlife habitats to urban settings.