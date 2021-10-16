UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Rise

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 12:06 PM

U.S. agricultural futures rise

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Friday, led by corn

CHICAGO, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Friday, led by corn.

The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 9 cents, or 1.74 percent, to settle at 5.2575 Dollars per bushel. December wheat gained 9.25 cents, or 1.28 percent, to settle at 7.34 dollars per bushel. November soybean climbed 11.5 cents, or 0.95 percent, to settle at 12.1775 dollars per bushel.

Strengthening U.S. export interest and strong domestic demand pushed CBOT agricultural futures higher.

Near record Chinese crush margins have stepped up Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans. Chicago-based research company AgResource looks for strengthening U.S. corn/soybean export demand into December.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that China has booked another 132,700 metric tons of U.S. soybeans, with 396,000 metric tons to an unknown destination. In total, over 1.6 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans and more than 1.2 million metric tons of U.S. corn were sold this past week, the best since early spring.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Company Chicago Board Of Trade November December Wheat Best Million

Recent Stories

Teacher shortage shatters dreams of Tanzania's bli ..

Teacher shortage shatters dreams of Tanzania's blind students

19 seconds ago
 Cattle thief gang busted, valuables recovered in m ..

Cattle thief gang busted, valuables recovered in multan

20 seconds ago
 Oil prices rise, notching weekly gains

Oil prices rise, notching weekly gains

22 seconds ago
 Greece, Spain reach final of FINA women's junior w ..

Greece, Spain reach final of FINA women's junior water polo world championships

9 minutes ago
 India reports 15,981 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 15,981 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago
 Veteran Azarenka books spot in Indian Wells final ..

Veteran Azarenka books spot in Indian Wells final against Badosa

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.