180797 metric tonnes wheat to be procured in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 180797 metric tonne wheat will be procured during the ongoing season in district Rajanpur.

According to Deputy Commissioner Zulifqar Ali, nine centres had been established for procurement of the wheat. He stated that the process for issuance of gunny bags was made transparent.

The government will purchase wheat crop at a price of Rs 1400/maund from farmers. Similarly, those who have food grain license will only be allowed to purchase wheat crop. The inter-city transportation of wheat would be ban. All possible measures would also be taken to avoid gathering of farmers and a plan was being introduced in this regard. He urged the farmers to keep washing hands repeatedly with soap in order to avoid spread of corona virus.