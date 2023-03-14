3 developmental schemes worth Rs 6.482b approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 6,482.73 million.

The schemes were approved in the 49th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development Board Ali Sarfraz Hussain.

The approved development schemes include: construction of Judicial Complex (Courts Block) at Nankana Sahib at a cost of Rs 1,651.834 million; establishment of Nawaz Sharif Medical College, University of Gujrat and uplifting of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed DHQ as Teaching Hospital, Gujrat (Revised) at a cost of Rs 3,653.

596 million and widening/improvement/reconstruction of (Phase-II) Jourian to Siral Harraka Dudhial Road Length = 24.25 Km District Rawalpindi (Revised) at a cost of Rs 1,177.300 million.

The Provincial Secretary P&D Board, all the board members, provincial secretaries andother senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.