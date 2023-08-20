Open Menu

8th Colour & Chem Expo Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's 8th largest and exclusive two-day exhibition of dyes, chemicals & allied industry concluded here on Sunday.

A two-day workshop was held here on August 19-20 at the Lahore International Expo Centre. The title of this year's theme was "Transforming Challenges into Opportunities." Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Fahimur Rehman Saigal and Pattern-in-Chief of PIAF and Businessmen Panel (BMP) Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar inaugurated the event on Saturday.

The exhibition was organised under the aegis of Event and Conference International Pvt. Ltd and Rainbow Group in collaboration with the Asia Dyestuff Industry Federation.

The event was supported by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association (PDCMA).

Convener and exhibition head Abdul Rahim Chughtai told APP that during the two-day moot, the event incorporated digital printing, textile printing & screen printing, equipment and machinery exhibition as well as a concurrent show.

He said that this year more than 200 local and foreign companies from China, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Germany, Turkey, the UAE and the UK participated in the expo.

