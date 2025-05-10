Planning minister chairs meeting to prioritize PSDP projects for FY 2025-26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development ad Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday chaired a meeting to prioritize projects under the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Members Planning Commission and senior officials of the Ministry briefed the minister about the priority projects in different sectors, a news release said.

The meeting is a visible resolve of the government not to let anything derail Pakistan’s development and economic growth agenda and continue working for economic transformation with redoubled efforts.

The meeting focused on prioritizing essential development projects aligned with the Uraan Pakistan, 5Es National Economic transformation framework and amidst economic constraints.

The minister emphasized the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani government, saying, "Despite the challenges we face, our commitment for the growth of the country is absolute. We will not compromise on the betterment of our people and progress of our nation."

Ahsan Iqbal also spoke about Pakistan's defense capabilities and economic stability: "While we are committed to peace, let me be clear: Pakistan possesses a strong defense. We will not allow India to play havoc with our efforts to stabilize our economy and pursue our development agenda. No challenge is too big when we have the determination to succeed."

The minister further emphasized that the current and upcoming PSDP was completely aligned with the URAAN Pakistan initiative and prioritizes enhancement of productivity as defined in the framework based on the 5Es: Exports, Equity & Empowerment, E-Pakistan, Environment & Climate, and Energy & Infrastructure.

"In prioritizing critical development projects for the upcoming fiscal year, we are keenly focused on ensuring the continuity of essential initiatives, especially those that are near completion; those of strategic national importance; and projects with allocated block funding. It is being ensured that approved project for the coming year are assigned are adequately funded,” he said.

Through a rigorous process of rationalization and prioritization, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives is working towards a development portfolio which enhances productivity and ensures impactful outcomes.

The included projects would be aligned with the vision of Uraan Pakistan and build vital infrastructure for enhanced productivity, invest in future of the country, provide essential operational support, develop human capital, and strengthen Pakistan's soft power.

Ahsan Iqbal said the challenges were immense but the government was committed to continue focusing on all areas for the well being of the people of Pakistan.

Acknowledging the realities of the upcoming fiscal year, he said, the Planning Ministry was proactively addressing the need for a re-calibrated development budget. "We are diligently working to optimize resource allocation to ensure the continued progress of critical projects in alignment with the URAAN Pakistan vision and the Federal Government’s development priorities. This strategic approach will enable us to navigate the evolving fiscal landscape while maintaining our focus on enhancing productivity and achieving our national development goals," the minister maintained.