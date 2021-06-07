Amazon great opportunity for Pakistan economy, exports: SMEDA

Pakistan's participation on Amazon, an online shopping hub, has created a room for producing one million new jobs in e-commerce sector and adding exports of worth one billion dollar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's participation on Amazon, an online shopping hub, has created a room for producing one million new jobs in e-commerce sector and adding exports of worth one billion dollar.

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer Hashim Raza stated this while talking to media here Monday.

He added that recent approval obtained by the Ministry of Commerce for Pakistan to be a seller on Amazon has opened up a new arena of business opportunities for local SMEs.

"We have developed an emergent program for preparing our SMEs to take the fullest advantage from new opportunities offered by Amazon," he said and asserted that a series of training programs in collaboration with E-Commerce leading experts and institutions were going to be held across the country so that the SMEs can be made aware of Amazon's procedures and requirements.

Under the program, SMEs would also be trained to improve quality and packaging of their products as per standards of Amazon.

First training program of this series was going to be held on June 14, 2021 as a webinar, which has received participation requests from over 600 SMEs within a day.

SMEDA CEO expressed confidence that a target of one million jobs in e-commerce sector with an increase of one billion Dollar exports could be met if all of the public and private sector organizations work in close collaboration. He said that SMEDA, in leadership of the Ministry of Industries and Production, had developed working cohesion with TDAP (Trade Development Authority Pakistan) and all other relevant departments at provincial and Federal level. He also appealed to the trade bodies and e-commerce expert organizations to collaborate with SMEDA in its endeavors to promote e-commerce sector in line with Amazon's requirements. He hoped that the collaborative efforts would help meet the aforementioned targets of jobs creation and exports enhancement.