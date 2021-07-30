Annual Gas Supplies From Russia to Hungary Via TurkStream to Reach 8.5Bln Cubic Meters

The volume of Russian gas supplies to Hungary through Serbia via the Balkan extension of the TurkStream pipeline will amount to 8.5 billion cubic meters per year, the director of the Srbijagas state-owned enterprise, Dusan Bajatovic, said

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The volume of Russian gas supplies to Hungary through Serbia via the Balkan extension of the TurkStream pipeline will amount to 8.5 billion cubic meters per year, the director of the Srbijagas state-owned enterprise, Dusan Bajatovic, said.

On Friday, Serbian President Alexandar Vucic, together with Russian Ambassador Alexander Botan-Kharchenko, examined the construction of a compressor station near the city of Velika Plana, located in the Podunavlje District of eastern Serbia. The station will pump Russian gas to Hungary.

"From October 1, 8.5 billion cubic meters of gas will be supplied to Hungary via Serbia," Bajatovic told the audience.

On July 8, the 402-kilometer Serbian section of the pipeline was linked to Hungary's gas transport system at the border of the two countries.

Russia is now the only natural gas supplier to Serbia. In previous years, it received over 2 billion cubic meters of Russian gas through a pipeline through Ukraine and Hungary. However, since the beginning of 2021, Russian gas has flowed to Serbia via Bulgaria from the TurkStream pipeline. According to Sputnik sources from the Gastrans operator company, at the initial stage, it was planned to transport about 4 billion cubic meters per year, which was supposed to cover Serbia's gas needs.