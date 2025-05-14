Bank Rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 14, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 16, 2025

USD 281.6456

GBP 372.0820

EUR 313.0773

JPY 1.9046

APP/MSQ