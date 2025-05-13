PDWP Approves Two Development Schemes Worth Rs 3.73b
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 80th meeting of the current fiscal year here Tuesday, approved two development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 3.73 billion.
Chaired by Planning and Development (P&D) board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:
Rehabilitation of Rangpur Canal System at the estimated cost of Rs 999.
877 million
Flood protection of Kamoki and adjoining areas at the estimated cost of Rs 2,730.251 million
The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officers.
