Open Menu

PDWP Approves Two Development Schemes Worth Rs 3.73b

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 10:00 PM

PDWP approves two development schemes worth Rs 3.73b

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 80th meeting of the current fiscal year here Tuesday, approved two development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 3.73 billion.

Chaired by Planning and Development (P&D) board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:

Rehabilitation of Rangpur Canal System at the estimated cost of Rs 999.

877 million

Flood protection of Kamoki and adjoining areas at the estimated cost of Rs 2,730.251 million

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

3 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

7 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

7 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

8 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

8 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

13 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business