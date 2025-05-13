Open Menu

PRAL Offers Cost-free Digital Invoicing System Services To Taxpayers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 09:00 PM

PRAL offers cost-free Digital Invoicing System services to taxpayers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt.) Limited (PRAL) is committed to render cost-free services to all taxpayers for Digital Invoicing Systems and its integration with Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

This was announced by Abid Naeem General Manager PRAL while addressing APTMA (All Pakistan Textile Mills Association) members here on Tuesday.

He said that it is mandatory for all taxpayers to install and integrate Digital Invoicing System with FBR with effect from June 01, 2025 by corporate sector and by July 01 by non-corporate members.

Earlier, Asad Shafi Chairman APTMA North welcomed PRAL team and appreciated them for arranging awareness session on Digital Invoicing. He said that in terms of Rule 150Q of Sales Tax Rules, 2006 all taxpayers are required to electronically integrate their hardware and software used for generation and transmission of electronic invoices through licensed integrators.

Asad said that under Rule 150XF PRAL has been notified as Licensed Integrator to provide free of cost integration services to taxpayers. He added that the initiative of PRAL to conduct awareness sessions all over the country will help for education, awareness and guidance of taxpayers.

Asad hoped that the training on the new system would help tremendously to guide all taxpayers well before implementation of the system. He was also optimistic that such seminars will highlight on how Digital Invoicing can transfer financial operations, streamline, emphasize and foster a more transparent and efficient system.

Abid Naeem GM PRAL, emphasized the critical need for businesses to embrace technological innovations. He informed that PRAL as the licensed integrators provides end-to-end free of cost assistance with structured implementation and ongoing support.

He said that PRAL offers direct integration and manages compliance with regulatory requirements, helping businesses to avoid penalties. He continued that direct integration relieves businesses from technicalities and enables them to handle compliance independently.

Abid said that Pakistan’s financial sector is undergoing a massive digital transformation. With the Federal Board of Revenue’s SRO 69(I)/2025, businesses must adapt to new e-invoicing mandates to remain compliant to improve their transparency. He said that seminar, is aimed to simplify the transition process by highlighting practical steps and addressing any concerns that the market participants may have. He added that PRAL, remains committed to providing secure, efficient, and compliant digital solutions which empower organizations of all sizes.

Abid said that PRAL has always championed digital innovation in Pakistan. It is enabling businesses to seamlessly integrate e-invoicing with existing ERP systems and workflows. He added such seminars are designed to address the common challenges and misconceptions around FBR-compliant invoicing, ultimately helping participants to realize the benefits of automation, enhanced visibility, and real-time data analytics.

The seminar was largely attended by APTMA members from all over the country both in person and through zoom. PRAL team answered to various questions asked by participants and informed that a special desk will be established at APTMA to solve day to day issues of export oriented sectors to facilitate them in implementation of digital invoicing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

33 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

2 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

6 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

6 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

7 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

7 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

12 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business