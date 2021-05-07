UrduPoint.com
Asad Umar Stresses Need For JVs Between Investors Of Pak, China In CPEC SEZs

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Asad Umar stresses need for JVs between investors of Pak, China in CPEC SEZs

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday emphasized the need for joint ventures between the investors of Pakistan and China in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being established in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that the SEZs under CPEC would provide maximum facilities to foreign investors.

He was talking to Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong who called on him here.

Matters related to bilateral relations and projects under CPEC and the upcoming Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) came under discussion.

While discussing the progress of CPEC projects it was noted that work on Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Faisalabad and Rashakai SEZ was progressing smoothly and a large number of investors had shown interest in investments in these Economic Zones.

The ambassador said that the Chinese side would continue to actively encourage investors to benefit from investment opportunities in these Zones.

Progress of various other infrastructure projects was also discussed.

