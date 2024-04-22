Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 April 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.75 278.25
EURO EUR 297.79 297.25
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8020 1.7988
BRITISH POUND GBP 345.24 344.62
SWISS FRANC CHF 305.81 305.27
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.10 202.73
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 179.49 179.17
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.67 25.62
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.32 25.27
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.84 39.77
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 164.
89 164.59
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 204.80 204.43
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.72 35.66
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2018 0.2014
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.82 38.75
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.30 58.19
THAI BAHT THB 7.54 7.53
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.43 76.29
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.33 74.19
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.43 76.30
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 904.80 903.18
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.2147
GBP 346.1547
EUR 296.3265
JPY 1.8018
SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-04-2024
APP/msq
