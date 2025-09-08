Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 September 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 06:23 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.05281.55
EURO EUR330.29329.71
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9035 1.9001
BRITISH POUND GBP380.77 380.09
SWISS FRANCCHF353.34 352.72
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.92 203.56
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD185.06 184.74
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.06 30.01
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.12 28.07
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.24 44.16
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.49 166.
20
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.44 219.05
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.18 36.12
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2026 0.2022
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.55 39.48
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.88 66.76
THAI BAHT*THB 8.81 8.80
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.80 76.67
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.18 75.04
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.24 78.11
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.91923.27
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.6078
GBP 379.1285
EUR 328.8052
JPY 1.8999
SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-09-2025
