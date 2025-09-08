Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 September 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 06:23 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.05281.55

EURO EUR330.29329.71

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9035 1.9001

BRITISH POUND GBP380.77 380.09

SWISS FRANCCHF353.34 352.72

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.92 203.56

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD185.06 184.74

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.06 30.01

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.12 28.07

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.24 44.16

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.49 166.

20

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 219.44 219.05

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.18 36.12

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2026 0.2022

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.55 39.48

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.88 66.76

THAI BAHT*THB 8.81 8.80

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.80 76.67

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.18 75.04

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.24 78.11

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.91923.27

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.6078

GBP 379.1285

EUR 328.8052

JPY 1.8999

SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-09-2025

APP/as

