Belarus Buys First Shipment Of Oil From Saudi Arabia - Belneftekhim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 05:58 PM

Belarus Buys First Shipment of Oil From Saudi Arabia - Belneftekhim

Belarus bought its first shipment of oil from Saudi Arabia, the 80,000 tonnes of oil will be delivered via a port in Lithuania, the press secretary for the Belarusian oil company Belneftekhim said Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Belarus bought its first shipment of oil from Saudi Arabia, the 80,000 tonnes of oil will be delivered via a port in Lithuania, the press secretary for the Belarusian oil company Belneftekhim said Wednesday.

"One tanker has been bought so far, this is the first tanker [from Saudi Arabia]. It is set to arrive in Klaipeda port on May 11. The volume is 80,000 tonnes," Alexander Tischenko said, adding that the shipment came from Saudi Aramco.

