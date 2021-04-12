UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Binance To Launch No Fee Stock Tokens Trading, Tesla First To Be Listed

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:28 PM

Binance to Launch No Fee Stock Tokens Trading, Tesla First to Be Listed

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced on Monday the launch of a new service whereby users can trade stock tokens without fee, with shares of tech giant Tesla taking the first listing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced on Monday the launch of a new service whereby users can trade stock tokens without fee, with shares of tech giant Tesla taking the first listing.

"Binance is delighted to announce the official launch of its zero-commission, tradable stock tokens, allowing the users to trade fractional stocks. Stock tokens are denominated, settled, and collateralized in BUSD. The first Binance Stock Token to be listed is Tesla Inc. (TSLA)," the company stated.

The opening of trade for the TSLA/BUSD pair has been scheduled for 01:35 p.m. GMT on Monday. All trading will be settled in Binance USD (BUSD), the company's native stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US Dollar.

According to the company, Binance Stock Tokens are no-fee digital tokens that are backed by underlying securities. Such tokens are not equivalent to stocks, but they give their holders access to economic returns on the underlying shares, including potential dividends.

The trading will be open during traditional exchange hours and will not be available in mainland China and Turkey, among other "restricted jurisdictions." The minimum trade size is one hundredth of a token, meaning that users who cannot afford to purchase an entire share will be able to buy parts of the digital token.

Tesla is listed on the Nasdaq exchange for $677 per share, as of Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Turkey China Company Buy United States Dollars Cryptocurrency Stocks All Share Tesla P

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash visits Expo 2020 Dubai site

14 minutes ago

Realme Gaming Championship – Narzo Edition Comes ..

21 minutes ago

I. A. Rehman: A titan of human rights

27 minutes ago

Kidnapped youth recovered, accused arrested

53 seconds ago

Ukraine FM to visit NATO as Russia tensions spike

55 seconds ago

'We're better': Kimmich insists Bayern can beat PS ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.