BNU delegation visited PSGMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A delegation of Beacon house National University(BNU) Lahore visited Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) here on Tuesday.

Students along with faculty members visited to learn about practical knowledge of Sports Industry which must enhance their interpersonal skills for professional field.

Chairman Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Arshad Latif Butt and Secretary General PSGMEA Mohsin Masood warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.

He emphasized on industry-academic linkage to strengthen the demand driven industry of Sports Sector.

He also explained the importance of today's world demand of innovation and R&D for textile students.