BNU Delegation Visited PSGMEA
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A delegation of Beacon house National University(BNU) Lahore visited Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) here on Tuesday.
Students along with faculty members visited to learn about practical knowledge of Sports Industry which must enhance their interpersonal skills for professional field.
Chairman Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Arshad Latif Butt and Secretary General PSGMEA Mohsin Masood warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.
He emphasized on industry-academic linkage to strengthen the demand driven industry of Sports Sector.
He also explained the importance of today's world demand of innovation and R&D for textile students.
Recent Stories
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
China targets economic growth of 5 pct, 12 million jobs in 20243 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 20244 hours ago
-
China sets ambitious 5 percent growth target for 20245 hours ago
-
Stock markets waver after Tokyo record14 hours ago
-
Stock markets waver, oil prices edge up15 hours ago
-
USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Package on Tuesday16 hours ago
-
FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters17 hours ago
-
PARC organises workshop on promoting climate smart agriculture15 hours ago
-
SBP International Banking Course participants from 11 countries visit LCCI15 hours ago
-
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting18 hours ago