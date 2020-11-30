UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Hails PM Decision Allowing Industry Continue Working

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:30 PM

Business community hails PM decision allowing industry continue working

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :United Business Group ( UBG) the largest alliance of chambers and trade associations in the country,Monday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's prudent decision allowing industry continue working even in the wake of Covid 19 which will ultimately have salutary impact on national economy.

Talking to APP here, UBG Chairman and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik, Presidential candidate for Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( FPCCI) Khalid Tawab and candidate for Vice President Almas Hyder said that timely judicious decisions of Prime Minister Imran Khan will definitely yield better and stronger on economy besides boosting industrial production and accelerating trade activities across the country.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that historic package of incentives offered by the Prime Minister during his visit to Faisalabad resulted into record bumper industrial production of textile sector.

Khalid Tawab said that another epoch making decision of Imran Khan about special uniform relief in power tariff to all industrial units throughout the country also had result oriented high impact on industry to lessen the cost of doing business and compete the global markets.

Almas Hyder who was also former President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a candidate for Vice President urged the Prime Minister to take all stakeholders into confidence while framing future economic policies and trade related decisions to make them practically viable to strengthen the national economy on sound footings.

He said that FPCCI is the highest apolitical forum of business community in the country if UBG panel voted to power, will continue to safeguard the interests of the traders at all levels.

He said after coming to power UBG leadership has already assured its voters, a special cell will be established to monitor the losses incurred by the industry in the wake of on going covid 19 so that an other additional package could be obtained from Prime Minister to help sustain and stabilize the industry as top priority.

Concluding Iftikhar Ali Malik, Khalid Tawab and Almas Hyder made an impassioned appeal to entire business community in the country to implement the SOPs of Covid 19 in true letter and spirit to defeat the deadly Coronavirus otherwise government has no other options to take strict and harsh measures to contain the virus which may affect business activities by clamping lock down as the lives of citizens were equally important.

They said Prime Minister strategy in first phase of Covid 19 was lauded world over.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister World Business Visit Alliance Chamber May Market Commerce Textile All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM directs to take steps for financial assistance, ..

27 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the Limited Edition Moonlight Sonata ..

39 minutes ago

Houthi shelling hits residential area in Yemen's H ..

3 minutes ago

Drug peddler caught with narcotics

4 minutes ago

'Deeni Madaris to follow government decisions'

4 minutes ago

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist, vows to carry ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.