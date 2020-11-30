Business community hails PM decision allowing industry continue working

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :United Business Group ( UBG) the largest alliance of chambers and trade associations in the country,Monday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's prudent decision allowing industry continue working even in the wake of Covid 19 which will ultimately have salutary impact on national economy.

Talking to APP here, UBG Chairman and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik, Presidential candidate for Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( FPCCI) Khalid Tawab and candidate for Vice President Almas Hyder said that timely judicious decisions of Prime Minister Imran Khan will definitely yield better and stronger on economy besides boosting industrial production and accelerating trade activities across the country.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that historic package of incentives offered by the Prime Minister during his visit to Faisalabad resulted into record bumper industrial production of textile sector.

Khalid Tawab said that another epoch making decision of Imran Khan about special uniform relief in power tariff to all industrial units throughout the country also had result oriented high impact on industry to lessen the cost of doing business and compete the global markets.

Almas Hyder who was also former President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a candidate for Vice President urged the Prime Minister to take all stakeholders into confidence while framing future economic policies and trade related decisions to make them practically viable to strengthen the national economy on sound footings.

He said that FPCCI is the highest apolitical forum of business community in the country if UBG panel voted to power, will continue to safeguard the interests of the traders at all levels.

He said after coming to power UBG leadership has already assured its voters, a special cell will be established to monitor the losses incurred by the industry in the wake of on going covid 19 so that an other additional package could be obtained from Prime Minister to help sustain and stabilize the industry as top priority.

Concluding Iftikhar Ali Malik, Khalid Tawab and Almas Hyder made an impassioned appeal to entire business community in the country to implement the SOPs of Covid 19 in true letter and spirit to defeat the deadly Coronavirus otherwise government has no other options to take strict and harsh measures to contain the virus which may affect business activities by clamping lock down as the lives of citizens were equally important.

They said Prime Minister strategy in first phase of Covid 19 was lauded world over.