Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 14 May 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 281.
70 281.75
USD 282.20 283.67
EURO 316.20 318.70
GBP 376.30 378.80
JPY 1.91 1.96
AED77.05 77.45
SAR75.35 75.70
APP/MSQ
