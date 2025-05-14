Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 14 May 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

70 281.75

USD 282.20 283.67

EURO 316.20 318.70

GBP 376.30 378.80

JPY 1.91 1.96

AED77.05 77.45

SAR75.35 75.70

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PHC upholds military court sentences in cases rela ..

PHC upholds military court sentences in cases related to terrorism charges

4 minutes ago
 At least five killed in Quetta grenade attack on r ..

At least five killed in Quetta grenade attack on rally of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jata ..

15 minutes ago
 PITB, WB & Centre for Economic Research in Pakista ..

PITB, WB & Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) to focus on boosting ..

3 minutes ago
 Digitization of land records begins with pilot pro ..

Digitization of land records begins with pilot project in Haripur

3 minutes ago
 Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea agains ..

Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of I ..

40 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan envoy meets with Hanif Abbasi

Kazakhstan envoy meets with Hanif Abbasi

3 minutes ago
PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot ..

PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather

52 minutes ago
 Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL ..

Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches

58 minutes ago
 Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PSL X tickets go on sale while old tickets remain ..

PSL X tickets go on sale while old tickets remain valid

14 minutes ago
 PUC calls for 'Day of Gratitude' following nationa ..

PUC calls for 'Day of Gratitude' following national security triumph

14 minutes ago
 NAB, CCP join forces to combat bid rigging, ensure ..

NAB, CCP join forces to combat bid rigging, ensure fair competition

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business