PQ Activity Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Valence, Grand Ace, Chinook-I, Milaha Rass Laffan, Blue Akihabara and Nord Utopia scheduled to load/offload Container, Fuel oil, Palm oil, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal, Marginal Wharf-4 and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Gloria, UOG Harriet-G, Ginga Ocelot and Lusail carrying Soya Bean Seed, Mogas, Chemical and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage on today early morning.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them containers ship ‘Tanja’ left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Valence and Paolo Topic expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 160,936 tonnes, comprising 117,733 tonnes imports cargo and 43,203 export cargo carried in 2,531 Containers (1,504 TEUs Imports & 1,027 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Ginga Ocelot and Lusail carrying Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at EVTL and PGPCL are respectively on today,while another containers ship ‘ONE Maxim’ is due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.

