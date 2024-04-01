Business Delegation Visits Kyrgyzstan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 07:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Pak Trade delegation Monday concluded a fruitful two-week visit to Kyrgyzstan, marking a significant stride in bilateral economic relations.
The delegation led by prominent business figure Meher Kashif Younis, an honorary Consul Kyrgyzstan in Lahore, it engaged in intensive negotiations and collaborative discussions aimed at fostering trade ties between the two countries.
After arrival, he said throughout the visit, delegates explored avenues for enhanced cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture, textiles, technology, and energy.
They participated in business forums, networking events, and one-on-one meetings with Kyrgyz counterparts, laying the groundwork for future joint ventures and investments.
He said the delegation showcased Pakistan's diverse range of products and services, highlighting its competitive edge and commitment to quality.
Meanwhile, they also gained valuable insights into Kyrgyzstan's market dynamics, regulatory framework, and investment opportunities.
Deputy leader of delegation Dr Shahid Hassan expressed optimism about the prospects of deepening economic cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.
He emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue, mutual trust, and continued collaboration to unlock the full potential of bilateral trade relations.
