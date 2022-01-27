Cambodia's two state-owned ports, Sihanoukville Autonomous Port (PAS) and Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP), had seen double-digit growth in revenue in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Public Works and Transport said in a report on Thursday

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Cambodia's two state-owned ports, Sihanoukville Autonomous Port (PAS) and Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP), had seen double-digit growth in revenue in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Public Works and Transport said in a report on Thursday.

PAS, the kingdom's largest seaport, earned gross revenue of 373 billion riels (about 93.2 million U.S. dollars) last year, up 17.6 percent year-on-year, said the report released during the ministry's annual conference.

The listed seaport handled 6.9 million tons of containerized cargoes last year, up 6 percent year-on-year, it added.

Meanwhile, the listed PPAP, the country's second largest container hub, reported total revenue of 138 billion riels (34.

5 million U.S. dollars) last year, up 14 percent year-on-year, the report said, adding that the freshwater port accommodated 4.2 million tons of containerized goods, up 13 percent.

Speaking at the ministry's annual conference, Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol attributed the surge in the ports' revenue to the growing import-export activities despite the impact of COVID-19.

"For the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, we're going to build a new container terminal with a depth of 14.5 meters in order to accommodate large ships," he said.

Work on the new container terminal in the first phase is expected to start in 2022 and to finish in 2025, he said, adding that it is estimated to cost 220 million U.S. Dollars.