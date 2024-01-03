Open Menu

CDNS Collects Rs 950 Billion Targets In Fresh Bond

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM

CDNS collects Rs 950 billion targets in fresh bond

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has realized a target of Rs 950 billion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, from July 1 to December 31st.

The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, the senior official of CDNS told APP here on Wednesday.

The senior official said this was Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.

"The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the current financial year (2021-22) which will promote savings culture in the country," he said.

In view of the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to further improve the savings culture, he said.

The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced.

"At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users," he added.

Replying to a question, he said the CDNS had collected an investment of Rs 50 billion by December 31st, 2023-24, through Islamic investment bonds.

The official added that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds.

Replying to a question, he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.

He informed the directorate that it had reviewed and set a target of Rs 60 billion in the fiscal year (2022-23) for Islamic investment to introduce the new products in the market.

"Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time, and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Teller July December Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

4 hours ago
 President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

12 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

12 hours ago
 No chance of election delay, says Solangi

No chance of election delay, says Solangi

12 hours ago
 IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

12 hours ago
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of ..

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

12 hours ago
 Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl re ..

Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence referen ..

12 hours ago
 Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karach ..

Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karachi

13 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe right to self determination D ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination Day on Jan 5

13 hours ago
 LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Fac ..

LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Facilitation Centre

13 hours ago
 Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant ..

Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant rain: PMD

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business