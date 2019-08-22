UrduPoint.com
Chairman FBR Directs Field Offices To Ensure Basic Facilities For Taxpayers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:15 PM

Chairman FBR directs field offices to ensure basic facilities for taxpayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a circular wherein the directions of Chairman FBR have been conveyed to all the Field Offices of Customs and Inland Revenue to ensure basic facilities at Field offices for the taxpayers and visiting people.

According to the Circular, the Chairman FBR has directed all the Field offices to extend necessary courtesy and respect to the visiting taxpayers and people. It has been directed to ensure proper seating areas and availability of drinking water for the visitors. The cleanliness must be ensured in the office premises.

A separate parking areas may be marked for the officers, tax practitioners, chartered accountants and lawyers.

The CCTV cameras may be monitored regularly and security arrangements may strictly be ensured.

All the field officers are directed to monitor arrangements in their respective premises. Moreover, the circular further says that all the field officers may become a part of Government's clean and green campaign and plant trees in the office vicinity and residential colonies. The spot checking will be conducted by Board officers any time to ensure implementation of all the arrangements.

