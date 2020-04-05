Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif donates Rs 10 millions in PM COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq handed over cheque worth of Rs 10 million to Prime Minister Imran Khan for COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund to stem the economic burden on the low-income strata of the society.

A ceremony was held here the other day at the Governor's House in which Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was also present on this occasion" says a press release issued here today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif for supporting the government at this time of ordeal.

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar on this occasion urged the people of Pakistan to donate in Prime Minister Imran Khan's relief fund for the fight against coronavirus, and urged the youth to volunteer for the Tiger Force.

He also requested the people to set aside their ideological and political differences in this time of need, and contribute towards the national cause.

He said under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the present government is taking effective and comprehensive public safety measures against corona, besides utilizing all resources to provide free ration to the poor families, while government departments are ensuring foolproof security of the people for 24 hours.

Muhammad Sarwar said a number of corona telemedicine helpline centres are being operated across the province which are providing complete guideline to people.

We will not leave the masses in this difficult time and we are with them.

Pakistan Army's role in fighting corona is also exemplary.

Those coming out their homes frequently and unnecessarily are not posing corona threat to themselves and to others as well, therefore, people should take corona situation seriously and do not come out of their homes," adding he said that besides this, we are working jointly with the representatives of 12 welfare organizations of Punjab Development Network to take comprehensive measures to the protect staff and prisoners of all jails in Punjab from coronavirus.

Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq on this occasion said under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the present government is taking effective and comprehensive public safety measures against corona, besides utilizing all resources to provide free ration to the poor families, while government departments are ensuring foolproof security of the people for 24 hours.

He further said Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest and credible person and Imran donated all his winning from the 1989 World Series and 1992 World Cup to the Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital.

Mian Kashif said philanthropists must come forward to play their role in supporting the people as joint efforts by the government, institutions and people will eradicate the pandemic and help overcome the crisis.

He said there is no scarcity of food items in the country and people should not panic and buy commodities beyond their needs. Those indulging in hoarding are criminals of the nation, he regretted.