UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Non-ferrous Metal Industry Reports Steady Output Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:25 PM

China's non-ferrous metal industry reports steady output growth

China's non-ferrous metal industry saw its output rise steadily last year, official data showed.The output of 10 types of non-ferrous metals hit 61.68 million tonnes in 2020, up 5.5 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :China's non-ferrous metal industry saw its output rise steadily last year, official data showed.The output of 10 types of non-ferrous metals hit 61.68 million tonnes in 2020, up 5.5 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The 10 major non-ferrous metals are copper, aluminum, lead, zinc, nickel, tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

The prices of bulk non-ferrous metals had a "V-shaped" recovery last year. The average price of copper rose 2.1 percent to 48,752 Yuan (about 7,571.24 U.S. dollars) per tonne while that of aluminum increased 1.7 percent to 14,193 per tonne in 2020.The total import and export volume of non-ferrous metals reached 142.7 billion U.S. Dollars, up 7.7 percent year on year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Import Lead Price 2020 Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs, first Certified Agile government or ..

2 minutes ago

WFP appeals for more funding for refugees in Rwand ..

5 minutes ago

Govt to ensure digital screening facility in rural ..

5 minutes ago

Pervez Khattak leaves to attend Naval Exercise AMA ..

5 minutes ago

Casualties Feared After Blast Near Presidential Pa ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 14,861 New COVID-19 Cases - Respo ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.