BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :China's non-ferrous metal industry saw its output rise steadily last year, official data showed.The output of 10 types of non-ferrous metals hit 61.68 million tonnes in 2020, up 5.5 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The 10 major non-ferrous metals are copper, aluminum, lead, zinc, nickel, tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

The prices of bulk non-ferrous metals had a "V-shaped" recovery last year. The average price of copper rose 2.1 percent to 48,752 Yuan (about 7,571.24 U.S. dollars) per tonne while that of aluminum increased 1.7 percent to 14,193 per tonne in 2020.The total import and export volume of non-ferrous metals reached 142.7 billion U.S. Dollars, up 7.7 percent year on year.