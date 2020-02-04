UrduPoint.com
China's Rare Earth Price Index Down

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

China's rare earth price index down

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The China Rare Earth Price Index fell 0.38 percent from the previous working day to 1,132.89 points Tuesday.

Compiled by the China Economic Information Service and Baotou Rare Earth Products Exchange, the index reflects the overall price trend in the rare earth market.

The index is a part of China's rare earth serial in-dices, which also include a prosperity index and a development index.

