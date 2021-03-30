(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan said marble industry was providing employment to thousands of people in the province and there was a dire need to equip it with modern technology and machinery to increase its production capacity and control environmental pollution as well.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of marble industry from Malakand Division here on Tuesday.

The delegation apprised the Special Assistant in detail about the problems faced by marble industry and said that about 800 marble units were functioning in Malakand Division that providing employment to thousands of locals and instrumental in promoting economic stability in the region.

Finally, the Special Assistant assured that serious steps would be taken to address the problems faced by the marble industry in Malakand Division immediately and necessary steps would be taken to control the environmental pollution in order to maintain the beauty of the area.

The Special Assistant also urged the delegation to work with the government to increase production capacity and control environmental pollution by using modern technology and machinery.