UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM's Aide Stresses Equipping Marble Industry With Modern Technology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

CM's aide stresses equipping marble industry with modern technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan said marble industry was providing employment to thousands of people in the province and there was a dire need to equip it with modern technology and machinery to increase its production capacity and control environmental pollution as well.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of marble industry from Malakand Division here on Tuesday.

The delegation apprised the Special Assistant in detail about the problems faced by marble industry and said that about 800 marble units were functioning in Malakand Division that providing employment to thousands of locals and instrumental in promoting economic stability in the region.

Finally, the Special Assistant assured that serious steps would be taken to address the problems faced by the marble industry in Malakand Division immediately and necessary steps would be taken to control the environmental pollution in order to maintain the beauty of the area.

The Special Assistant also urged the delegation to work with the government to increase production capacity and control environmental pollution by using modern technology and machinery.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Malakand Commerce From Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Sindh govt launches electric busses in Karachi

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

52 minutes ago

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual ‘Ijtema’ in ..

58 minutes ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

1 hour ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.