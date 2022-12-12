Condolence reference for SM Muneer at LCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Renowned businessman and philanthropist SM Muneer was a personality who left behind a number of success stories. His services for the cause of business community and the humanity would be remembered forever.

As president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, he had achieved various milestones and hoisted the national flag at global level.

These tributes were presented at a condolence reference held here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to acknowledge the services of SM Muneer.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, former LCCI President Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Ilyas M Chaudhry, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Ali Mian, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Shahzad Ali Malik, Mian Tariq Misbah, former Senior Vice President Kashif Younas Meher, former Vice Presidents Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigol, Mian Zahid Javed, SM Tanweer (son of SM Muneer) and Executive Committee Members also spoke.

Speakers recalled the services of SM Muneer and termed his death an irreparable loss. LCCI President Kashif Anwar spoke about SM Muneer's contribution to trade and industry and recalled that he always preferred work over his health and always gave priority to his commitments. He said that it was enormous support that helped lift the FPCCI to its zenith. "A true, intelligent, honest and frank person, SM Muneer was a shining example of success stories," Kashif Anwar added.

Fateha was also offered for S.M. Muneer, and participants prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to members of the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.