CRD Seeks Action Against Multinational Tobacco Companies Over Alleged Tax Violation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 09:38 PM
The development comes at a time when the Ministry of Finance is struggling to broaden the tax net and plug the loopholes in the tax machinery.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) The Centre for Research and Dialogue (CRD) on Friday asked the finance minister for action against alleged violation of the country's tax laws by multinational cigarette companies.
The CRD pointed out blatant violations through a letter.
The development comes at a time when the Ministry of Finance is struggling to broaden the tax net and plug the loopholes in the tax machinery.
The letter urged prompt action against the violations of the Federal Excise Act 2005 after the multinational cigarette companies introduced new variants of the same brand family at significantly lower prices.
According to the rules, no manufacturer or importer of cigarettes can introduce or sell a new variant of a cigarette brand at a price lower than the lowest actual price within the same brand family.
Despite this regulation, the Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) has launched a new brand, Capstan International, priced at Rs 164, substantially lower than its existing family brand, Capstan by Pall Mall, which is priced at Rs 212.
Amjad Qamar, Director of CRD, highlighted the implications of this violation, emphasizing that it not only breaches tax regulations but also contributes to making cigarettes more affordable, which is detrimental to public health and reportedly 337500 people lost their lives due to tobacco related diseases annually in Pakistan.
In his letter to the Finance Minister, Qamar has urged swift and decisive action to address this issue and uphold the integrity of tax laws aimed at safeguarding public health and ensuring fair market practices.
Recent Stories
UN Chief calls on Israel to boost aid delivery to Gaza, rethink military tactics
Baisakhi Mela set to commence at Gurdwara Panja Sahib
UN, int'l organisations urged to investigate 'The Guardian' revelations on India ..
Attaullah Tarar calls on Governor Sindh
SNGPL disconnects 8 connections over illegal usage
PUC observes Juma-tul-Wida as Palestine Day, advocates for peace
Jam Kamal visits 'SLIC Cutting-Edge Data Management Center'
Banks must prioritise its lending to SME sector to support PM's vision of sustai ..
Tragic traffic accidents claim 2 lives, leave 8 seriously injured in separate in ..
Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious fervour
Crackdown on profiteering launched in Kohat bazaar
Swat police finalizes Eid security plan with focus on tourist safety
More Stories From Business
-
Jam Kamal visits 'SLIC Cutting-Edge Data Management Center'14 minutes ago
-
Banks must prioritise its lending to SME sector to support PM's vision of sustainable economy12 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister joins NPC ,gala festival36 minutes ago
-
Wall Street shrugs off strong jobs data2 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency2 hours ago
-
EU vows $290mn for Armenia amid tensions with Russia3 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: central bank3 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.900 to Rs240,200 per tola6 hours ago
-
American Business Council proposes steps for documenting economy6 hours ago
-
Rupee remains unchanged; closed at Rs277.92 against dollar3 hours ago
-
Equities struggle, oil extends gains on Middle East worries3 hours ago
-
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack8 hours ago