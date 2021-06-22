CTO visits LCCI, discusses traffic related issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Muntazer Mahdi revisited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to discuss traffic related issues and permanent licensing test centre at the LCCI on Tuesday.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry gave various suggestions to the CTO for smooth flow of traffic, especially at the surrounding areas of busy markets where traffic mess was hampering business activities.

The meeting was also attended by the Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Traffic Police Liaison Khamis Saeed Butt and Executive Committee Member Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar.

Muntazer Mahdi said that to keep the traffic moving was the prime task of Traffic Police and staff was putting in its best efforts for this.

He said that violence of traffic rules was not being tolerated and the department was also creating awareness amongst the masses.

The CTO said licensing structure was being changed while the department was creating awareness about traffic rules and regulation amongst the youth.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would continue to provide maximum help to the traffic police in the larger interests of the trade and industry. He said that smooth flow of traffic not only cut cost of doing business but ensured on-time delivery of goods at their destination.

He said that the traffic police role was very vital in the sense that a disciplined traffic flow gave a picture of thesociety on the one hand while on the other hand it played its role in reducing transportation time of goods carriers.