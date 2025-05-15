Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 15 May 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 07:26 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.10 281.60
EURO EUR 315.88315.32
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9316 1.9282
BRITISH POUND GBP 374.74 374.07
SWISS FRANC CHF 336.15 335.55
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.02 201.66
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 181.78 181.45
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.17 29.12
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.18 27.13
DANISH KRONE DKK 42.
34 42.26
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 166.66 166.36
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 217.33 216.95
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.13 36.06
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2027 0.2024
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.30 39.23
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 65.81 65.69
THAI BAHT THB 8.45 8.43
U.A.EDIRHAM AED 77.33 77.20
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.21 75.08
QATAR RIYAL QAR 77.59 77.45
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 918.59 916.97
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.6824
GBP 375.3137
EUR 315.8787
JPY 1.9165
SETTLEMENT DATE: 19-05-2025
APP/as/
