Cutlery Exports Increased 28.64%

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Cutlery exports increased 28.64%

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Cutlery exports during first seven months of fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 28.64 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20 to January 21, cutlery worth US$ 70,307 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 54,653 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, the exports of Onyx manufactured increased by 5.16 per cent, worth US$ 2,874 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 2,733 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Surgical goods and medical instruments exports increased by 4.07 percent, worth US$ 250,421 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 240,639 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view chemicals and pharm.products decreased by 15.75 per cent, worth US$ 621,685 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 537,088 thousand of same period of last year.

