Date For Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks Not Coordinated Yet - EU Source

6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

Date for Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks Not Coordinated Yet - EU Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The date of the next trilateral ministerial meeting between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine after 2019 has not yet been agreed, a EU source told Sputnik on Thursday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said earlier in the day that the meeting could take place next week. He considered it possible to achieve concrete decisions at this meeting if all involved parties were focused on the solutions.

According to Novak, the parties should focus, first of all, on the settlement of litigation issues.

The current gas transit contract between Russia and Ukraine expires at the end of 2019.

At the latest trilateral consultations with the participation of the European Commission in October, Russia stressed the need for a "package solution" - combining the transit issue with the  the litigation and the issue of gas supplies to Ukraine, but no progress was made in that regard.

