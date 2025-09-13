Direct Flights Between Faisalabad And Oman To Start In November
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad International Airport is set to experience a significant expansion in global connectivity, as direct flights between Faisalabad and Oman are scheduled to commence this November, according to Airport Manager Tasneem Akhtar.
Addressing members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) during her visit, Tasneem Akhtar confirmed that preparations are also underway for direct flights by Saudi Airlines, which has shown growing interest in the region's aviation potential. A team from Saudi Airlines recently visited Faisalabad to inspect security protocols and evaluate operational requirements, laying the groundwork for upcoming direct connections.
She also revealed that negotiations are ongoing with Fly Jinnah and AirBlue to initiate operations from Faisalabad, further expanding the city's air travel portfolio. These developments, she said, will not only improve passenger travel options but also contribute significantly to the economic growth of Faisalabad and surrounding regions.
Acknowledging the efforts of FCCI President Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara, Tasneem Akhtar praised his pivotal role in securing approval for a new airport in Faisalabad, calling it a “milestone achievement” that will serve as a game-changer for the region's connectivity and trade.
Addressing concerns about limited travel options for Chinese nationals, she noted that current security concerns are being addressed, and expressed hope that direct flights between Faisalabad and China would be launched soon, which would enhance business, tourism, and bilateral cooperation.
In response to a query regarding airport infrastructure, she clarified that the current runway meets international standards for Boeing 777 aircraft, but due to the lack of some auxiliary facilities, such aircraft cannot yet operate from the airport.
In his welcome address, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara reiterated the chamber’s commitment to enhancing the region’s air travel infrastructure. He disclosed that SalamAir is also considering starting operations from Faisalabad, and discussions with Turkish Airlines for launching dedicated cargo flights are in progress. He emphasized that such flights would provide significant advantages to local exporters, enabling them to ship products directly to international markets.
Former FCCI President Mian Javed Iqbal highlighted that upgrading airport facilities and expanding flight options has remained a top priority for successive FCCI leaderships. He reaffirmed ongoing efforts to elevate Faisalabad’s air travel services to match other major international airports in Pakistan.
The session concluded with an engaging Q&A session, with active participation from notable business figures, including Farooq Yousaf, Bao Akram (Regional Chairman APTPMA), Engineer Asim Munir, and Nadeem Iqbal.
PIA Station Manager Irfan Mahmood and FlyDubai Sales Manager Junaid Zakariyyaa were also present, signaling growing interest and involvement from multiple airlines.
A vote of thanks was presented by Former FCCI President Mian Aftab Ahmad, who appreciated the ongoing collaboration between the aviation authorities and the business community. He reaffirmed the commitment of local stakeholders to transforming Faisalabad into a regional aviation hub.
