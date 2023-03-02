UrduPoint.com

Enhanced Savings, Taxes, Investment In SMEs Can Stabilize Economy: Former Finance Minister And Renowned Political Economist Dr Shahid Javed Burki

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 06:21 PM

Enhanced savings, taxes, investment in SMEs can stabilize economy: Former finance minister and renowned political economist Dr Shahid Javed Burki

Former finance minister and renowned political economist Dr Shahid Javed Burki on Thursday called for enhancing ratio of domestic savings, tax collection and investments in SME sector for sustainable future development of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Former finance minister and renowned political economist Dr Shahid Javed Burki on Thursday called for enhancing ratio of domestic savings, tax collection and investments in SME sector for sustainable future development of Pakistan.

He expressed these views at a seminar "SME Sector Opportunities and Challenges in Pakistan" jointly organized by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Burk Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) here at SMEDA Head Office.

SMEDA CEO Farhan Aziz Khawja and economists including Shahid Najam and Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad addressed the seminar.

Secretary Industries, Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Managing Director, Secretary P&D, Secretary Finance, Federal Ombudsman and a number of government and business community representatives also attended the seminar through video link.

Dr Shahid Javaid Burki, who was key speaker of the seminar, advised to follow the Chinese methodology of economic development for Pakistan. He added that when he made the first visit of China in 1965 it was a far less developed country than Pakistan. But, now it had become the world's 2nd largest economy, he said and informed that China had taken such quantum leap in development by restricting its SMEs, manpower and technology as per requirements of the global markets. He said, "The rich opportunities available for SME development in Pakistan also need to be exploited in line with the global standards and it is a great challenge for SMEDA and the government in the current macro-economic situation of Pakistan, but without coming up with the world markets, SMEs could not play its due role in economic development of Pakistan." He pointed out that huge population of youth and the agriculture sector were the major strengths of Pakistan, which could play pivotal role in SMEs growth.

The youth should be provided with the market-oriented education and training, whereas the agriculture produces should be converted into value added products in accordance with international standards of processing and packaging that would enable us to tap a number of the unexplored global markets for Pakistan's exports.

To a question, Dr Burki reiterated that no country could maintain sustainable economic development without enhancing domestic savings and tax ratios, for which "we need to revamp our fiscal system as well as support mechanism of SME growth".

Shahid Najam, Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad and the other speakers also highlighted the need of SME development by overcoming the existing challenges through conducive policy framework.

They said that SMEDA should be entrusted a lead role in economic development of Pakistan through political ownership, policy stability and conducive business environment. In this regard, the case of Turkey's SME development organization KOSGAP was also quoted, which was considered to be one of the best SME development practice in the region.

CEO SMEDA Farhan Aziz Khawaja, in his address, thanked the guest-economists and acknowledged that BIPP was a world class institution to provide answers to the complex public policy questions in accordance with the "New Public Management" (NPM).

He said that SMEDA was busy to implement a plan for capacity building of the educated youththrough higher education institutes of Pakistan that would help young graduates to start SMEbusinesses through Prime Minister's Youth Loan Programme.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Prime Minister World Technology Exports Business Education Punjab Turkey China Agriculture Visit Young Lead Market Government Best

Recent Stories

Tahir Ashrafi proposes provincial elections after ..

Tahir Ashrafi proposes provincial elections after 15th Shawwal

12 minutes ago
 KPCP&WC holds workshop to develop comprehensive Ch ..

KPCP&WC holds workshop to develop comprehensive Child Protection Policy

12 minutes ago
 Brazil's economy grew 2.9 percent in 2022: governm ..

Brazil's economy grew 2.9 percent in 2022: government

12 minutes ago
 IAEA Checks If Nuclear Fuel Used Militarily in Ukr ..

IAEA Checks If Nuclear Fuel Used Militarily in Ukraine - Grossi

12 minutes ago
 Emirates to operate two A380s to Bahrain for Formu ..

Emirates to operate two A380s to Bahrain for Formula 1 races

34 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2023 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Wil ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.