UrduPoint.com

Establishment Of Pak-Iran Border Markets To Help In Economic Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Establishment of Pak-Iran border markets to help in economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman and Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis has said the establishment of border markets between Pakistan and Iran would have a significant impact on the economy of both countries, besides controlling the menace of smuggling.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain, CEO IT Professionals on Friday, he said border markets would further facilitate trade between the two Muslim countries by providing a convenient platform for the exchange of goods and services, said a press release.

He said it would boost bilateral trade volumes, leading to increased economic activity and revenue generation for both countries, adding that it would also promote regional integration by connecting the economies of either country.

Kashif Younis said increased trade and economic cooperation were poised to strengthen ties between the two nations and foster greater collaboration in other sectors, such as energy, transportation, and infrastructure development.

He said it would create employment opportunities for local communities on both sides of the border, adding that it would also stimulate economic growth, especially in the border regions, and improve the livelihoods of people by providing them with jobs and income-generating activities.

Pakistan-Iran trade cooperation would enable the diversification of trade and can encourage the exchange of a wide range of goods, including agricultural products, textiles, handicrafts, and consumer goods, contributing to a more balanced and diversified trade portfolio, Kashif Younis stressed.

He said border points could attract tourists and encourage cross-border travel, adding that people from neighboring regions may visit these markets to explore new products, experience different cultures, and engage in trade.

Kashif said the influx of tourists could boost local economies, create opportunities for hospitality and tourism-related businesses, and generate revenue through tourism-related services.

He said such markets provide opportunities for cultural exchange and interaction between people from Pakistan and Iran and frequent interactions could foster mutual understanding, promote cultural appreciation, and enhance people-to-people ties, which can contribute to stronger diplomatic relations and cooperation between the two nations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Iran Visit Kyrgyzstan May Border Market Textile Muslim From Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision ..

MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision of healthcare services

11 minutes ago
 Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to ..

Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to violence on May 9

16 minutes ago
 realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Ch ..

Realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Champion realme C33 with 4GB + 6 ..

47 minutes ago
 OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Medi ..

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation between Member S ..

55 minutes ago
 Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

1 hour ago
 PM to visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar today

PM to visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.