EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.59275.32
GBP 351.06 343.47
EUR 300.68 294.73
JPY 1.82541.7859
SAR 75.07 73.45
AED 76.68 75.01
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43337
LIBOR 3M 5.58854
LIBOR 6M 5.733308
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.40276.56274.47272.91270.24267.58265.18
EUR 296.35295.64293.81292.52290.07287.64285.48
GBP 345.84344.82342.28 337.16 333.91 333.91 330.39
APP/as
