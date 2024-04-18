Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.59275.32

GBP 351.06 343.47

EUR 300.68 294.73

JPY 1.82541.7859

SAR 75.07 73.45

AED 76.68 75.01

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43337

LIBOR 3M 5.58854

LIBOR 6M 5.733308

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.40276.56274.47272.91270.24267.58265.18

EUR 296.35295.64293.81292.52290.07287.64285.48

GBP 345.84344.82342.28 337.16 333.91 333.91 330.39

APP/as

