FCCI to pay fines of jail inmates : Azhar Chaudhary

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will pay fines for early release of women and children who are in jails despite completion of their convictions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will pay fines for early release of women and children who are in jails despite completion of their convictions.

This was stated by Muhammad Azhar Chaudhary, chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Social Welfare, during a meeting in which Deputy Director Social Welfare Farooq Butt was also present .

Azhar Chaudhary told the meeting about free health camp established by the FCCI members and appreciated none different welfare schemes launched by the Social Welfare Department.

The FCCI Standing Committee would also extend full cooperation in implementing these schemes, he added.

He particularly appreciated Qasr-e-Behbood and Nasheman projects run by the Social Welfare Department and said that he with the deputy director Social Welfare would visit these projects on Tuesday (December 1).

The meeting was also attended by Abdul Salam Shahid, Hafiz Rashid Mahmood, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Khan and Abdul Rehman.