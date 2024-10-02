FCCI Welcomes Pak-Russia Barter Trade Deals
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 07:58 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has welcomed barter trade deals between Pakistan and Russia in the field of agriculture and urged the government to sign similar agreements with other neighboring countries including China.
In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that under this barter trade agreement, Pakistan would import chickpea and lentil and in return it would export rice, mandarins and potatoes to Russia.
He termed this agreement in best national interest as it would help Pakistan to maintain its foreign exchange reserves and reduce its dependence on Dollars for foreign trade.
Meanwhile, he has also expressed satisfaction over the reduction in inflation and said that the government should take stringent administrative measures to pass on its positive impacts to the masses.
