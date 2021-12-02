FMU launches tutorial videos to create awareness on AML regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) here on Wednesday launched tutorial videos to create awareness for the reporting entities about Anti-Money Laundering/Countering Terrorism Financing regime.

This also aims to enhance understanding to report Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) and Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) by using goAML application.

These videos have been developed with the support of UNODC, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General FMU Ms Lubna Farooq said with the passage of time reporting entities had increased along with volume of STRs, which had been professionally handled by the FMU.

She also highlighted the achievements made by FMU especially in last three years which included fully transition from paper based reporting, analysis and dissemination to fully automation on goAML application.

She also thanked UNODC for their continuous support to FMU and other stakeholders, not for the development of tutorial videos but in capacity building through various capacity building programs.

FMU's senior officials also spoke about this project and highlighted FMU's strong coordination with reporting entities and other stakeholders.

The ceremony was attended by DG FATF Secretariat, Joint Secretary (IF) Ministry of Finance, Executive Director Banking Policy& Regulations Group SBP, Managing Director Deposit Protection Corporation, Senior officials from SBP, SECP, Reporting Entities and FMU.