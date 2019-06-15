UrduPoint.com
Following Dollar, Other Currencies Also Gain Against Pakistani Rupee

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 5 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:18 PM

Following dollar, other currencies also gain against Pakistani rupee

The British pound has significantly increased by Rs10 in the open market in one week

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) Following dollar, other currencies have also skyrocketed against the Pakistani rupee.

Media reports said the British pound has significantly increased by Rs10 in the open market in one week and has reached a record high of Rs200.

Euro has gained Rs11 in the open market, reaching to Rs176.

On the other hand, the Saudi Riyal has gained Rs2.7 in one week. The Saudi Riyal is being traded at Rs42 in the open market.

Moreover, Emirates Dirham increased by Rs2.6 taking it to Rs43 against the rupee.

The Pakistani rupee hit all time low against the US Dollar as it lost 2.25 on Friday in the interbank market.

According to reports, the greenback strengthened in the morning when it gained Rs0.10 and climbed to Rs154. During the trading, rupee further lost 2.25, plunging to fresh low with one dollar trading at Rs155.15.

The interbank value of dollar value affected the open market and reached at Rs155.

Dollar has gained Rs7.23 in the interbank market and R6 in the open market during the current month.

