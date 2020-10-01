KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 01 10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0249% PA 0.7251% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0151% PA 0.7651% PA

For 12 months 0.1093% PA 0.9843% PA

For 2 Years 0.1093% PA 1.4843% PA

For 3 Years 0.1093% PA 1.7843% PA

For 4 years 0.1093% PA 1.9843% PA

For 5 years 0.1093% PA 2.1093% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 01-10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1836% PA 0.5664% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1690% PA 0.5810% PA

For 12 Months -0.1033% PA 0.7718% PA

For 2 Years -0.1033% PA 1.2718% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1033% PA 1.5218% PA

For 4 years -0.1033% PA 1.7718% PA

For 5 years -0.1033% PA 1.8968% PA

EURO VALUE 01-10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2616% PA 1.0116% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2537% PA 1.0037% PA

For 12 Months 0.1874% PA 1.0624% PA

For 2 Years 0.1874% PA 1.5624% PA

For 3 Years 0.1874% PA 1.8124% PA

For 4 years 0.1874% PA 2.0624% PA

For 5 years 0.1874% PA 2.1874% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01 10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1460% PA 0.6040% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1937% PA 0.5563% PA

For 12 Months 0.2070% PA 0.6680% PA

For 2 Years 0.2070% PA 1.1680% PA

For 3 Years 0.2070% PA 1.4180% PA

For 4 Years 0.2070% PA 1.6680% PA

For 5 years 0.2070% PA 1.7930% PA